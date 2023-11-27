Prince Harry to abandon 'agenda' of 'verbal attacks' on royals?

Prince Harry told to mellow down attacks on Royals for a safer future

Prince Harry has been asked to lay low on his verbal attacks on the Royals if he wishes to mend rift with family.

The Duke of Sussex is asked to keep a low profile for the sake of his future and a prosperous present.

Royal author Margaret Holder says: “If Harry wants to heal the rift with his family, he needs to stop the victim agenda and start taking a more mature stance by accepting blame for his own role in the breakdown of family cohesion.”

She adds: “Harry could be more protective of his family and tell sources who speak to Scobie to end any association with him.

“If people believe [he] speaks for Harry and Meghan, that is simply helping to damage the Royal Family and any chance of a reconciliation with the Sussexes,” she notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

