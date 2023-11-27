Kourtney has implemented a policy of invite-only for everyone to meet her new born son Rocky Thirteen Barker

Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home

Kourtney Kardashian's ex husband Scott Disick was recently spotted having Thanksgiving dinner with the Kardashian clan in Palm Springs.

Apparently, the 40-year-old reality TV star secured a coveted invite from his former in-laws and in addition to the dinner he also got ride back to Los Angeles in one of the private jets of the famous family.



According to the Daily Mail, Scott, who share two kids, son Mason, 13 and a daughter Penelope, 11, with his ex wife Kourtney, was spotted getting off the plane on Saturday accompanied by Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney celebrates Thanksgiving with Barker's family

Despite the whole family's gathering for Thanksgiving, the eldest Kardashian daughter currently married to husband Travis Barker remained absent.

Kourtney, who recently welcomed her first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with Travis opted to stay home with her newborn son.

It has been reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum celebrated her Thanksgiving holiday with Travis's family along with his kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney implement invite-only rule to meet her son

Previously, it was reported that Kourtney has implemented a policy of invite-only for everyone to meet her new born son. Thus, preventing her family from meeting Rocky till now.