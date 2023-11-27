Ozzy compared himself to Phil Collins saying that they both have almost the same issues

Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair

Ozzy Osbourne fans are in shock as the veteran singer revealed his plans of giving up live performances if he's permanently stuck in a wheelchair amid his ongoing health issues.

In an interview with the Rolling Stones UK, the 74-year-old singer stated, "I am not going up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for Sympathy," adding that there would be no point in performing live while sitting in a wheelchair.

The singer compared himself to Phil Collins saying that they both have almost the same issues, adding, "He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn't do that."

Earlier, Page Six revealed that the singer has been suffering from Parkinson's disease since 2003 but he didn't public his diagnosis until 2020.

Ozzy's attempted fourth spinal surgery impacted his health severely as the singer told that the attempted surgery impacted metal rods put in her body in 2003.

Ozzy has rarely performed since 2020 and he had only made two appearances on stage since then - one in Birmingham and the second in Los Angeles.

His last full performance was in 2018.