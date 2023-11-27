Princess Eugenie currently lives in Portugal with her husband and their children

Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has disclosed how she broke late Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule as she made a rare appearance on a podcast.



Eugenie made several surprising revelations about royal life in the candid chat on the Table Manners podcast.

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'

Speaking about a royal food rule, set by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Eugenie said, "We do one [Waitrose] order every week and everyone piles on everything they can on Sunday night and it comes on Monday morning. Sundays are quite sad looking at my fridge."

When the Princess was asked what was in her Waitrose order, she said: "Nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic."

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed

According to Hello magazine, the palace chefs were forbidden by late Queen Elizabeth from serving food containing too much onion or garlic.

Eugenie also confirmed that she is "not allowed" to have onion and garlic at her parents' Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's house.

Eugenie opened up about breaking the golden rule amid reports she and Beatrice have been tipped for a new royal role.