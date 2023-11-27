 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role

Princess Eugenie currently lives in Portugal with her husband and their children

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has disclosed how she broke late Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule as she made a rare appearance on a podcast.

Eugenie made several surprising revelations about royal life in the candid chat on the Table Manners podcast.

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'

Speaking about a royal food rule, set by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, Eugenie said, "We do one [Waitrose] order every week and everyone piles on everything they can on Sunday night and it comes on Monday morning. Sundays are quite sad looking at my fridge."

When the Princess was asked what was in her Waitrose order, she said: "Nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic."

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed

According to Hello magazine, the palace chefs were forbidden by late Queen Elizabeth from serving food containing too much onion or garlic.

Eugenie also confirmed that she is "not allowed" to have onion and garlic at her parents' Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's house.

Eugenie opened up about breaking the golden rule amid reports she and Beatrice have been tipped for a new royal role.

Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home video
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Meghan Markle not a 'Hollywood bimbo,' expert says branding is 'unfair'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'
Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations video
Justin Timberlake enjoys night-out with Jessica Biel amid Britney Spears revelations