 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

How Prince William, Harry feel about Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring?

Meghan Markle's engagement ring is also being linked to her daughter Princess Lilibet

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, November 27, 2023

How Prince William, Harry feel about Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has sparked reactions as she has not been sporting her engagement ring since May this year.

Now, a fashion expert has disclosed Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William’s reaction about Meghan Markle's "missing" engagement ring, saying the royal brothers "feel exactly the same" because it contains diamonds from their late mother Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

Also Read: Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move

Fashion expert Danielle Rogers-Clark told the GB News: "Equally, Harry has as much right to his mother’s pieces as William.

"I am sure William is aware that his brother feels exactly the same and would do his best to make sure the diamonds remain safe and loved."

About the Prince of Wales, she said "Prince William is said to be concerned that the ring is missing.”

Read More: Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role

She continued, “William is very protective over his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and her legacy.

"Her stunning and precious jewellery collection forms a very important part of that.”

The fashion expert added from William’s perspective, he has memories of Diana wearing every single piece and would be concerned if Meghan’s engagement ring was “missing.”

Prince Harry branded the ultimate self-destructive royal amid Christmas fiasco video
Prince Harry branded the ultimate self-destructive royal amid Christmas fiasco
Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move video
Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move
Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Prince Harry urged to take the blame for his role in breakdown with King Charles
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Taylor Swift’s late fan’s family appears at final Brazil show
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Tiffany Haddish finally addresses DUI arrest: 'I had prayed to God'
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Selena Gomez pays tribute to ‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-stars
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Jamie Foxx’s mysterious health update: Insider speaks out
Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande’s inner circle has ‘made up’ its mind on Ethan Slater
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Ozzy Osbourne to give up live performances if permanently stuck in wheelchair
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Lily Allen ditches wedding ring again amid David Harbour marriage woes
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home video
Scott Disick celebrates Thanksgiving with Kardashian clan, Kourtney stays home