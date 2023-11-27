Meghan Markle's engagement ring is also being linked to her daughter Princess Lilibet

How Prince William, Harry feel about Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has sparked reactions as she has not been sporting her engagement ring since May this year.



Now, a fashion expert has disclosed Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William’s reaction about Meghan Markle's "missing" engagement ring, saying the royal brothers "feel exactly the same" because it contains diamonds from their late mother Princess Diana’s jewellery collection.

Also Read: Meghan Markle uncertain of her next career move

Fashion expert Danielle Rogers-Clark told the GB News: "Equally, Harry has as much right to his mother’s pieces as William.

"I am sure William is aware that his brother feels exactly the same and would do his best to make sure the diamonds remain safe and loved."

About the Prince of Wales, she said "Prince William is said to be concerned that the ring is missing.”

Read More: Princess Eugenie talks about breaking Queen Elizabeth’s golden rule amid reports of new royal role

She continued, “William is very protective over his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and her legacy.

"Her stunning and precious jewellery collection forms a very important part of that.”

The fashion expert added from William’s perspective, he has memories of Diana wearing every single piece and would be concerned if Meghan’s engagement ring was “missing.”