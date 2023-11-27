 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles leaves royal family ‘frustrated’ as he refuses to reconcile with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties back in 2020 and moved to US

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly reluctant to make peace with his younger son Prince Harry, leaving the royal family members frustrated.

Royal expert Omid Scobie has claimed in his upcoming bombshell book Endgame that some members of the Firm are allegedly getting fed up with the monarch’s reluctance to reconcile with Harry, according to Page Six

Scobie, citing a royal source, claims in his book, “It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone.”

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties back in 2020 and moved to US.

They have made startling claims about the royal family in their interviews, Netflix docuseries and in Harry’s memoir Spare.

Scobie also claimed that King Charles slammed Harry as “that fool” after the release of Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan in December 2022.

