50 Cent shares a touching present he gave to his grandmother after his debut album's success

50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation

50 Cent loved his grandmother. And the first thing he purchased after the hit of his debut album Get Rich, or Die Tryin’, was a car as a gift to her.



Sharing the sweet revelation on Apple Music’s The Rebecca Judd Show, the G-Unit rapstar said, “I bought my grandmother a C220 Benz. I’ll never forget because when I got the car, I got it right away is the first thing I bought when the deal was done,” the 48-year-old referred to his deal with Em’s Shady Records in 2002.

The New York rapper continued, “And then I went on the tour, and I came back and my grandfather was on the porch and he was having a moment.”

He added, “So he was like, ‘I just went to work. I went to work, hurt my back, came back, and she done brainwashed my kids.’”

“And he was talking about my grandmother because he was looking at her car in the front yard and he didn’t have a car. He had the older car and he said, ‘I went to work, hurt my back. Until my back hurt, everything,” the In da Club rapper noted.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent’s grandmother, Beulah Jackson, breathed her last in 2014.