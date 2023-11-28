 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’

'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin opened up about his thoughts on death

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’

George R.R. Martin has a notorious reputation for killing popular characters. But, the famed author has a unique take on the topic of death.

In a throwback interview with Bang! magazine, A Song of Ice and Fire writer said, “I don’t think I kill more people. But what I do think I do is I try to make you feel the death more because I think you should feel death.”

He shared his philosophical thoughts on death, “I mean, art follows life, and in real life when someone close to us dies, we experience grief, we experience anger, we experience depression. It, it has a huge impact on our life when our parents die or a close friend dies. Or God help us a parent when their child dies.”

The US writer noted, “And we don’t have to personally know people for their deaths to affect us, something that matters when you’re talking about how the deaths of fictional characters can affect an audience. 

Delving further about his views on the departure of life, the 75-year-old said, "Jimmy Buffett, a musician whose work I liked a lot died last month,” he noted.

Adding, “Just a few days ago, Dick Butkus, a great football player died. I followed Butkis when he was playing, he didn’t play for my team, but I knew who he was, he was a legendary figure. His death had some emotional impact on me."

Martin concluded, "So…when I kill a character, I want my readers to feel that death. I don’t want to be the death of Alderaan. And that’s why I think people remember the deaths in my books more because I give them more emotional impact, I think.”

Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories
Jennifer Lawrence claps back at plastic surgery speculations
Jennifer Lawrence claps back at plastic surgery speculations
Meghan Markle's warned against creating absolute mess as it's a 'disservice'
Meghan Markle's warned against creating absolute mess as it's a 'disservice'
Shakira breaks the bank to avoid tax defraud case
Shakira breaks the bank to avoid tax defraud case
Nicolas Cage sounds off on ‘The Flash’ cameo: 'We made an agreement'
Nicolas Cage sounds off on ‘The Flash’ cameo: 'We made an agreement'
Meghan Markle under fire for using people until she doesn't need them
Meghan Markle under fire for using people until she doesn't need them
Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner details Jordyn Woods drama with Jennifer Lawrence