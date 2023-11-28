 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan says the truth is he has never had a single phone conversation with Queen Camilla in his entire life

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has finally reacted to Omid Scobie’s claims that he had phone conversations with Queen Camilla where the royal thanked him for calling Meghan Markle a “Pinocchio Princess.”

Scobie claims in his book Endgame, Camilla approved of Markle’s nickname and sent a message to Piers Morgan to thank him for “defending the Firm.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to move to Los Angeles

Reposting the clip of him speaking on his TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the outspoken journalist calls Omid Scobie a “liar” for saying “he had phone conversations with Queen Camilla and a thank you note regarding Harry and Meghan”.

Also in his column for The Sun, Piers Morgan rejected Scobie’s claims saying “In the book, Scobie states as fact that Queen Camilla and I ‘enjoy regular chats on the phone.’

“But the truth is I’ve never had a single phone conversation with Her Majesty in my entire life.”

Read More: Prince Harry reached out to King Charles for reconciliation?

Piers Morgan also writes, “He (Scobie) also says that ‘When Piers called the Duchess of Sussex “Pinocchio Princess” and then a “race-baiter” on Good Morning Britain… it was Ca­milla who quietly thanked him for defending the Firm.’

“This, again, is a lie.”

