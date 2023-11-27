 
Monday, November 27, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry reached out to King Charles for reconciliation?

King Charles is expected to extend olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the New Year

William Blythe Haynes

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly reached out to King Charles for reconciliation last Christmas because he knew if he did not make those first steps, there would never be any progress.

This has been claimed by royal expert Omid Scobie in his upcoming bombshell book Endgame.

Scobie, citing a friend of Prince Harry, claimed the duke reached out to his father King Charles to wish on Christmas in 2022 after the monarch refused to make the first move.

The Page Six, citing Socbie’s book, reported “It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress.”

“There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue.”

It comes amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to celebrate Christmas in UK with the royal family.

