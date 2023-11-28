 
Kate Middleton sees Prince Harry’s demands as ‘declaration of war’

Prince Harry wants Kate Middleton to apologise to Meghan Markle, as he mentioned in his memoir he is “patiently waiting for accountability” of the person who unfairly treated his wife.

While many close to Harry though he was talking about King Charles, an insider has now confirmed to In Touch Weekly that he was talking about Kate Middleton.

Kate refused to give in to Harry’s demands, leading him to respond by attacking her in interviews and memoir but also by informally collaborating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on Finding Freedom.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry gives ultimatum to Kate Middleton: ‘Just come clean!’

And now, it is being claimed that Harry also helped Scobie in his upcoming book, Endgame, in which he targets Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is bracing for the worse with Endgame, the insider said, adding that she “expects to be villainized as well.”

“Kate sees these tell-alls as a declaration of war,” the insider added, “and she’s made it clear that there are two sides to the story.”

The outlet revealed that Kate was the one who penned the palace’s response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview and the one who is filling Prince William’s ears against Harry.

“William is willing to extend an olive branch for the sake of the family, but Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand,” the insider revealed.

“Forget about apologizing — she’ll never forgive Meghan and Harry,” they added. “And if they push her too far, they’ll regret it.”

