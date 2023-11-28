 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of using Omid Scobie as 'tool'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have nothing to do with Omid Scobie's biography 'Endgame', sources close to royal couple claim

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been accused of using their alleged friend Omid Scobie as a ‘tool’ by leaking details about the royal family.

Talking to GB News, royal expert Tom Bower said, “Omid Scobie clearly has nothing new to say.

“His attack on Kate is really gratuitous but that is Meghan speaking. She is a wonderful woman and doing a terrific job.”

Omid Scobie has made startling revelations about the royal family in his new book, Endgame.

Bower accused Meghan and Harry of playing a “shameful” role in the writing of Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book.

On the other hands, the Mail Online, citing insiders, had reported earlier this month that Harry and Meghan Markle had nothing to do with Omid Scobie's biography Endgame.

The sources close to the California-based royal couple denied that they were involved in the Endgame after extract appeared in US magazine.

