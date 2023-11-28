 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Queen Camilla's true feeling towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Queen Camilla reported has “great sympathy” for Meghan Markle for what she went through after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

However, the Queen Consort has "no respect" for either Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, or her step son, Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

According to the royal biographer and close pal of Harry and Meghan said the Queen has "no respect for the way [Harry and Meghan] handled themselves" after stepping down from their royal duties.

He went on to add in his upcoming book Endgame that despite having "no relationship" with the Sussexes, Camilla does have "great sympathy" for Meghan.

Scobie also delved into Queen and King Charles’ "laugh-filled" lunches with Prince William and Kate Middleton in recent months.

"In the early days it would have been unimaginable to think that one day William and Kate would meet Charles and Camilla for laugh-filled lunches,” he said.

“But the two couples have grown increasingly closer over the years, especially since the Sussexes' departure,” Scobie added.

