 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book

King Charles will deliver speech at the opening of the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book
King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book

Britain’s King Charles has made his first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie dropped bombshell claims about the royal family in his book, Endgame.

Scobie’s Endgame was released in Australia on Monday and it was due to be out in UK today.

The palace shared King Charles photo on X, formerly Twitter, and revealed that the monarch has hosted global business leaders and investors at Buckingham Palace ahead of COP28 later this week.

Sharing the photo, the palace tweeted, “Ahead of #COP28 later this week, The King has hosted global business leaders and investors at Buckingham Palace.

“Earlier in the day, #GIS23 highlighted the UK's growth in sectors such as digital technology, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and green industries.”

It is to be mentioned here that King Charles will deliver a speech at the opening of the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The climate talks will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. It will be the 28th such gathering of world leaders under UN auspices known as COPs, which stands for Conference of the Parties.

Jennifer Aniston backs mental health after Matthew Perry's shock
Jennifer Aniston backs mental health after Matthew Perry's shock
Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence
Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider
Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider
Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations
Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations
Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle video
Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's real reason for signing anti-monarchy deals exposed video
Prince Harry's real reason for signing anti-monarchy deals exposed
Prince William unfazed despite fresh claims by Omid Scobie video
Prince William unfazed despite fresh claims by Omid Scobie
Queen Camilla’s true feeling towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed
Queen Camilla’s true feeling towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed
Prince William vs King Charles: Another cause of ‘increased tension’ revealed video
Prince William vs King Charles: Another cause of ‘increased tension’ revealed
Kanye West gives Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’ to save their marriage
Kanye West gives Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’ to save their marriage
Travis Kelce friends ‘still in shock’ he’s dating Taylor Swift: ‘This is the real deal’
Travis Kelce friends ‘still in shock’ he’s dating Taylor Swift: ‘This is the real deal’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of using Omid Scobie as ‘tool’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of using Omid Scobie as ‘tool’