King Charles will deliver speech at the opening of the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates

King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book

Britain’s King Charles has made his first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie dropped bombshell claims about the royal family in his book, Endgame.



Scobie’s Endgame was released in Australia on Monday and it was due to be out in UK today.

The palace shared King Charles photo on X, formerly Twitter, and revealed that the monarch has hosted global business leaders and investors at Buckingham Palace ahead of COP28 later this week.

Sharing the photo, the palace tweeted, “Ahead of #COP28 later this week, The King has hosted global business leaders and investors at Buckingham Palace.

“Earlier in the day, #GIS23 highlighted the UK's growth in sectors such as digital technology, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and green industries.”

It is to be mentioned here that King Charles will deliver a speech at the opening of the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The climate talks will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. It will be the 28th such gathering of world leaders under UN auspices known as COPs, which stands for Conference of the Parties.