 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's motives questioned after Kate Middleton gets attacked

The claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unofficial biographer has made about Kate Middleton have sparked outrage

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Prince Harrys motives questioned after Kate Middleton gets attacked
Prince Harry's motives questioned after Kate Middleton gets attacked

Omid Scobie's claims against Kate MIddleton have caused quite the uproar among experts who are rushing to her defense.

All of this has been brought to light and issued by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

He weighed in on things during a candid conversation with MailOnline

It began by accusing Scobie of bashing Kate Middleton as 'cold' and uninterested in royal engagements. 

Responding to this in the middle of his chat, the expert said, "Why would Scobie come up with this stuff? Is it to squeeze up to Harry and Meghan?

This is because, "I know Harry and he's not a mean guy" Mr Jobson also added.

Not to mention "he's not a traitor by the way" either "and probably won't agree with this" because Prince Harry allegedly believes his "sister-in-law is a really nice woman and he knows it."

For those unversed with Omid Scobie's upcoming book Endgame, it promises a "penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

As well as a look into "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’
Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break
Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists
Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations
Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after 'Endgame' error sparked panic video
Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after 'Endgame' error sparked panic
Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix
Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'
Royal Family gets 'nail in coffin' after Omid Scobie releases 'Endgame'
Royal Family gets 'nail in coffin' after Omid Scobie releases 'Endgame'
Prince Harry is suffering the 'trauma' his family is carrying for years: Expert
Prince Harry is suffering the 'trauma' his family is carrying for years: Expert
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid