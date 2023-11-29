The claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unofficial biographer has made about Kate Middleton have sparked outrage

Prince Harry's motives questioned after Kate Middleton gets attacked

Omid Scobie's claims against Kate MIddleton have caused quite the uproar among experts who are rushing to her defense.

All of this has been brought to light and issued by royal commentator Robert Jobson.

He weighed in on things during a candid conversation with MailOnline.

It began by accusing Scobie of bashing Kate Middleton as 'cold' and uninterested in royal engagements.

Responding to this in the middle of his chat, the expert said, "Why would Scobie come up with this stuff? Is it to squeeze up to Harry and Meghan?

This is because, "I know Harry and he's not a mean guy" Mr Jobson also added.

Not to mention "he's not a traitor by the way" either "and probably won't agree with this" because Prince Harry allegedly believes his "sister-in-law is a really nice woman and he knows it."

For those unversed with Omid Scobie's upcoming book Endgame, it promises a "penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

As well as a look into "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."