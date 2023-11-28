 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Russell Brand SA investigation report just ‘weeks away’

Russell Brand was accused of sexually assaulting four women within from 2006 to 2013

Melanie Walker

Channel 4's CEO Alex Mahon revealed that the internal investigation into Russel Brand’s allegations of rape, assault, and emotional abuse is almost done and the audience should expect details within the next "few weeks."

The update comes after the channel's Dispatches documentary collaborated with The Time and Sunday Time in September and accused the 48-year-old comedian of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse from the years 2006 to 2013 as they detailed accounts of four different women.

During his tenure, Russell was actively involved in shows like EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth, alongside his work on BBC programs and Hollywood films.

Speaking before the Culture, Media, and Sports Committee, Alex expressed her willingness to address questions once the internal report is published, “I am certainly very proud of that programme because we had investigative journalists working on it for three to four years.”

She acknowledged the extensive investigative efforts and disclosed that a dedicated team has been reviewing around 60,000 documents and conducting interviews with relevant individuals from the specified time period.

Alex emphasized the outlet's commitment to maintaining high standards of conduct and concluded by saying: “As it stands, we’re not quite finished. We’re probably in the process of weeks, not months.”

