Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Omid Scobie admits he is not friends with Meghan Markle.

Objecting to contrary opinion, the author spoke to The Evening Standard about new book Endgame and expressed that he is "very tired of the 'Meg's pal' stuff".

He stated: "I feel like it’s a force that I can’t even stop… no matter how many times I explain that I’m not her friend… there’s always going to be a million people still calling me ‘Meg’s pal’."

"I’m not out here and in California living in Montecito, all of that is just complete nonsense," he said. "The reality is that there’s no friendship there."

This comes as Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ is now in stores. The synopsis of the book talks about "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”

