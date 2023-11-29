 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid

Jennifer Garner’s daughter is on the path to entering college as she is about to turn eighteen

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid
Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid

Jennifer Garner was filled with excitement when she shared that her eldest daughter, Violet, will be turning eighteen and will soon enter college.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, the host asked the Elektra star, “We hear you're about to have an adult in your household?"

"I am. I'm about to have an adult," the mother-of-three replied. “Three days. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you guys believe that?” she added.

"Oh wow. And you're on college tours and all that?" the co-host asked.

"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. She's in the middle of all of that," the 51-year-old continued.

“It is exciting," she noted. "I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ, and she's totally in charge.”

Adding, “I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing this?' She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what."

Jennifer and Ben have shared three children. The pair tied the knot in 2005. But a decade later decided to call it quits in 2015.

Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Adele sets to send fans in overdrive with post-wedding plans
Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'
Omid Scobie 'tired' of Meghan Markle 'pal stuff': 'I can't even stop'
Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles
Queen Camilla 'raunchy freedoms' made her unsuitable for King Charles
'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids
'Desperate' Brad Pitt seeks Shiloh's help to break the ice with kids
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood
Jada Pinkett Smith makes a powerful statement about her childhood
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite amid Angelina Jolie feud
Was JAY-Z 'against' Kanye West's biggest break in career?
Was JAY-Z 'against' Kanye West's biggest break in career?
Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans
Matthew Perry’s family makes special request to fans
Sean 'Diddy' Combs abandons major project amid SA lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs abandons major project amid SA lawsuits
Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris video
Netflix drops 'Berlin' trailer as 'Money Heist' prequel eyes Paris
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
Kylie Jenner spills on ‘normal’ security protocol for her children
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ bags major record in UK