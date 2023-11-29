Jennifer Garner’s daughter is on the path to entering college as she is about to turn eighteen

Jennifer Garner shares sweet update about first kid

Jennifer Garner was filled with excitement when she shared that her eldest daughter, Violet, will be turning eighteen and will soon enter college.



During an appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, the host asked the Elektra star, “We hear you're about to have an adult in your household?"

"I am. I'm about to have an adult," the mother-of-three replied. “Three days. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you guys believe that?” she added.

"Oh wow. And you're on college tours and all that?" the co-host asked.

"Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. She's in the middle of all of that," the 51-year-old continued.

“It is exciting," she noted. "I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ, and she's totally in charge.”

Adding, “I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing this?' She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what."

Jennifer and Ben have shared three children. The pair tied the knot in 2005. But a decade later decided to call it quits in 2015.