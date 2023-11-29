Al Pacino’s ladylove Noor Alfallah dispels the idea of marriage with actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah reveals if she sees herself marrying the 'Godfather' actor

File Footage

Noor Alfallah, girlfriend of Hollywood star Al Pacino, set the record straight about tying the knot with the Godfather alum.



The 29-year-old was asked if she sees herself exchanging vows with Pacino while she stepped out in Beverly Hills by TMZ.

Alfallah, who shares a son, Roman Pacino, with the actor, responded, “I don't think so,” before adding, “I'm not the marrying type.”

This comes after the National Enquirer reported that the pals of the 83-year-old actor are concerned about his relationship with Alfallah.

An insider told the publication that the Scent of a Woman actor’s friends are worried for his well-being as they suspect that Alfallah will break his heart.

"No matter what she puts him through he can't quit her," the source revealed. "The moment she agrees to give him even the smallest scrap of attention, he jumps to it."



"At his age, the last thing he needs are these games. His friends just don't get why he signed up for this. The feeling is he should take a bow for his artistic achievements and enjoy his life.

"Instead, he's hunkered down in mediation meetings saying yes to everything Noor wants. Then he's taking her out for fancy dinners!” they added.

The insider went on to added, "But most of his friends think he's just too weak to stand up for himself. It's obvious he's miserable.”

"He's changing diapers and tied to Noor for the rest of his life. People are worrying the stress and heartache will finish him off."