 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton

Former butler of Princess Diana blasts Meghan Markle while criticizing Omid Scobie's new book 'Endgame'

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton

Paul Burrell blasted Meghan Markle while criticising her “mouthpiece” Omid Scobie over his hotly released book, Endgame.

The former butler of Princess Diana claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William would not respond to allegations leveled by Scobie in his new book.

He said Kate, the Princess of Wales, does not have to “answer back” as she is doing what she does “perfectly” while speaking with GB News.

ALSO READ: ‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book

“Kate hasn't put a foot wrong and Kate has something which Megan doesn't have: Class. And class is timeless,” Burrell told the publication.

“Kate doesn’t have to answer back. She just has to keep doing what she's doing because she's doing it perfectly,” he added.

“You can see our king and queen in waiting doing exactly what we want them to do. 

“They are going to be sat on the throne one day, Harry and Megan aren't and that must be a very bitter pill to swallow, knowing that Kate will have everything at her disposal and she has a wonderful family and a loving husband beside her, and that must rankle.”

He went on to claim that the reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to US was Meghan Markle unwillingness of being a “supporting actress” to Kate Middleton.

She “didn't want to be a supporting actress,” Burrell said, adding, “I wish them well but leave our Royal Family alone.”

Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details video
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift video
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’ video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims video
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims