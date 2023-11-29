Former butler of Princess Diana blasts Meghan Markle while criticizing Omid Scobie's new book 'Endgame'

‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton

Paul Burrell blasted Meghan Markle while criticising her “mouthpiece” Omid Scobie over his hotly released book, Endgame.



The former butler of Princess Diana claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William would not respond to allegations leveled by Scobie in his new book.

He said Kate, the Princess of Wales, does not have to “answer back” as she is doing what she does “perfectly” while speaking with GB News.

“Kate hasn't put a foot wrong and Kate has something which Megan doesn't have: Class. And class is timeless,” Burrell told the publication.

“Kate doesn’t have to answer back. She just has to keep doing what she's doing because she's doing it perfectly,” he added.

“You can see our king and queen in waiting doing exactly what we want them to do.

“They are going to be sat on the throne one day, Harry and Megan aren't and that must be a very bitter pill to swallow, knowing that Kate will have everything at her disposal and she has a wonderful family and a loving husband beside her, and that must rankle.”

He went on to claim that the reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to US was Meghan Markle unwillingness of being a “supporting actress” to Kate Middleton.

She “didn't want to be a supporting actress,” Burrell said, adding, “I wish them well but leave our Royal Family alone.”