Thursday, November 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William told Harry he was moving 'too fast' with Meghan Markle

Prince William found Meghan Markle too advance for the Royal Family

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Prince William has objections about Meghan Markle right at the start of her romance with Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, who was worried about the Royal Family's future, told the Duke of Sussex that he was moving 'too fast' with Meghan.

Royal expert Omid Scobie write in his book 'Endgame':"Meghan Markle's arrival was a jolt to the system, but William soon expressed concern that Harry was moving too fast with someone who had lived a life so far removed from that of his brother."

Scobie explained: "[Their romance came] at the expense of the family image. It was felt that Harry was rushing into something that had serious blowback potential."

Scobie also shared how an insider noticed a shift in Prince William's behaviour.

They said: "William shifted away from acting like a brother and became more like someone only focused [on the Crown]."

The book further read: "William was always someone that brought kind of a ray of sunshine to royal engagements, he was happy, he was always willing to have a bit of banter with you, he was interested in the people around him," the publication quoted the author as saying.

"And the man I see before me today is, of course, taking the job more seriously … But there’s a harder, almost more worn-down demeanour to William as well," he noted.

