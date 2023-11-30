 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Mason Hughes

Britney Spears expresses love for brother Bryan in heartwarming Instragram post

Britney's appreciation of her brother comes after her sister Jamie Lynne Spears exited TV show 'I Am A Celebrity'

Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Pop music icon Britney Spears has recently expressed love for her brother Bryan Spears via her most recent Instagram post. The songstress previously detailed the strong bong she shared with her brother in her bombshell tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer shared a rare photo with her 46-year-old brother, who is now a film producer.

The shared picture featured the producer rocking a green safety coveralls and a hard hat as he clutched onto his gloves. The 41-year-old chart-topper captioned her post, "My big brother who's like a dad and my best friend!! Not sure what's going on with this outfit though."

Britney's public expression of love for her elder brother comes amid her years-long feud with her father Jamie Spears, her mother Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, over a 13-year long conservatorship that she managed to get revoked via a court in November 2021.

The pop sensation's appreciation of her brother comes after her sister Jamie Lynne Spears quit another reality TV show, I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, just a few episodes after joining it.

This exit from the show on medical grounds successfully marked her hattrick of leaving reality TV shows just days after joining them.

