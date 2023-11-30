Omid Scobie to 'show and tell' names of 'racist royals': 'Names are in letters'

Omid Scobie does not want to reveal the names of racist royal

Omid Scobie did not want to come under fire for releasing the name of the ‘racist royals’ who commented upon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie’s skin.

The expert reveals he was not comfortable in disclosing details from the incident.

Speaking to the ‘i,’ Scobie said: "Books are held to a much higher legal standard than periodicals or a newspaper.”

He added: "To put anything in a book you really have to be able to show and tell. The fact of the matter is I don’t have those letters so I can't put forward the names mentioned in them. I’m not then able to produce those letters if someone were to ask or challenge me."

Scobie added: "The names are in the letters. And I believe that there are enough people who are aware of this. I don’t think it’s particularly a secret at this point. It’s not for me to name them but I was surprised to discover it was two people (speculating over Archie). It was interesting to learn of the details of the conversation between Meghan and Charles that followed."

This comes after the release of Scobie’s new book titled ‘Endgame,’ has been withheld due to an error in its Dutch translation.

The publisher revealed: "[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified."