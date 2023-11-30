 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse 'excited' to become parents: 'Their lives will change!'

Suki Waterhouse confirms she and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first baby together

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are looking forward to start the next chapter of their lives with their little bundle of joy.

The Twilight alum and the Persuasion star were “thrilled beyond words” as they found out they were expecting their first child together.

Sharing an insight into the couple’s live as they gear up to expand their family, a source told People Magazine, "He and Suki are very serious and have been.”

“A baby coming is an absolute joy for them," the insider added of the duo, who have been dating for five years. "They are thrilled beyond words.”

The Hollywood star is "smart and keeps his life low-key and out of the spotlight as much as possible,” the insider said, adding that the duo is “ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents.”

“Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” they added. "They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”

A week ago, Waterhouse finally put rumors to rest as she confirmed her first pregnancy with Pattinson at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

In a video shared by a TikTok user, Waterhouse could be seen making the sweet announcement while flaunting her growing baby bump.

After taking the stage, Waterhouse addressed the audience, saying, “I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on.”

Amid loud cheers from the crowd, she added, “I'm not sure if it's working.”

