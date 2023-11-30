'Beetlejuice 2' shoot finishes after SAG-AFTRA pause

Tim Burton announces 'Beetlejuice 2' filming ended after SAG-AFTRA strike

After the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Beetlejuice 2 director Tim Burton took to Instagram to share that the much-awaited sequel has wrapped up filming.



The shooting has been ongoing since May while Michael Keaton is reprising his role, with Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara returning to the cast.



Describing his excitement about the project, the Batman director told the Independent, "I feel grateful we got what we got," the filmmaker added. "Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done."



"On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it," he continued. "I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Michael previously opened up about reminiscing about the original movie while working on the sequel.

"Beetlejuice is the most ***** fun you can have working," he told Empire Magazine. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie."

The 72-year-old noted, "There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Moreover, Warner Bros tentpole also starred Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.