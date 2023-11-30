 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix releases Sofia Vergara’s ‘Griselda’ trailer: Watch

Sofia Vergara turned into Griselda, the Colombian godmother who ran one of history's biggest cocaine cartels

File Footage

Netflix dropped the official trailer of Griselda, starring Sofia Vergara, who showcases a remarkable transformation as she takes on the role of the "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco.

In the six-episode series, the 51-year-old actress, who is also an executive producer of the drama, dons an unrecognizable depiction of the Colombian queen pin who ran one of history's most notorious cartels, specializing in cocaine trafficking through Miami.

Netflix recently unveiled the latest trailer, providing a glimpse into the Modern Family alum taking on the challenging role of Griselda who can be seen managing a huge network of dealers and thugs.

The real-life Griselda Blanco played a pivotal role in the drug trade between Colombia and the United States from the 1970s to the early 2000s

She ultimately died in September 2012 in a drive-by shooting, in Medellín.

Starring alongside Sofia are Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, with Colombian singer Karol G making a guest appearance.

Griselda will be released on January 25.

