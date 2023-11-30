Paris Hilton welcomed her newborn daughter via surrogate on Thanksgiving, with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton makes exciting confession over baby no.3

After recently welcoming a newborn daughter on Thanksgiving, Paris Hilton spilled the beans on her family plans for the future.

On the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 42-year-old socialite shared her desire to have a third child.

She made the comments alongside her mother Kathy Hilton, who joined her to promote the upcoming season 2 of Paris in Love.

Paris stated that her husband Carter Reum would "probably prefer a sister" for their newborn daughter London and son Phoenix.

Her response comes after Andy asked her if she’s looking to grow her family more, "We'll see. I'm just loving having my little boy and girl right now. But I'm probably going to want a little sister for her."

Last week, Paris delighted her fans with heartwarming news on Thanksgiving, revealing she is "thankful" for her baby girl as she shared an adorable snap of a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London."

In an interview with People, she expressed gratitude over her surrogate baby and said: "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here! My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."