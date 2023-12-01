Tom Holland rules out making 'Spider-Man' just for the sake of another film

Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4': 'I won't make another one'

Tom Holland is very protective of Spider-Man as he shared that he will not make another web-crawler movie unless it is valuable.



At a Critics Choice Association, the Marvel star opened up about the possible fourth installment, saying, "All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character."

He continued, "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie."

Tom, however, pointed out he will not step into the spidey suit until it is worth it, "Which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."