Kate Middleton never puts a step wrong, says expert Omid Scobie

Kate Middleton 'detached' to world like Queen Elizabeth II: 'Never puts foot wrong'

Kate Middleton is detached from her surroundings, like Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about the Princess of Wales, expert Omid Scobie says: “I think that the whole section of the book, if you read it in detail talks about that she's never puts a step wrong, but also that the role does require that kind of stately detachment and, and it compared her to the Queen in a very favourable way, actually.”

He then added:But of course, if you compare that to say, everyday folk, there is a very reserved, almost Stepford-like approach to those kind of things.”

Scobie then went on m to call Kate ‘Stepford wife-like’.”

This comes days after Scobie spoke about his allegedly friendship with Meghan Markle.

He -added:: “I’m not their friend, I’ve never sat down with Meghan privately for interviews, I’ve never exchanged information with Meghan. I’m not in their private world in any way whatsoever.”