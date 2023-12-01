 
Hall & Oates clash in court over alleged attempted music sale

The Hall & Oates bandmates John Oates and Daryl Hall are entangled in a legal battle as the latter has sued Oates alleging him of secretly trying to sell half of their music.

Oates filed a declaration with Tennessee court to express his deep displeasure over having his private feud with 77-year-old bandmate getting public.

According to TMZ, the legal documents obtained by the publication states that Oates laments Daryl's accusation against him, stating, "I am tremendously disappointed that Daryl Hall decided to file his declaration from our private arbitration in this proceeding and make inflammatory outlandish , and inaccurate statements against me."

He put full blame of making their feud public on Daryl and said, "The 77-year-old has been extremely difficult to deal with. He has consistently been adamant about being perceived as an individual rather than as a duo or a group."

Oates response comes after his partner has sued him for allegedly trying to sell half of their music. In legal docs obtained by the publication, Daryl stated that Oates tried to sell the music to ruin his latest tour.

Daryl Hall and John Oates are both acclaimed musicians who took their start in 1972 and got the honour of getting inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. 

