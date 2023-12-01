 
Friday, December 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles also spent time with global and Commonwealth indigenous leaders

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 01, 2023

King Charles jokes about his birthday amid Omid Scobie’s claims

Britain’s King Charles seemingly snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal expert Omid Scobie’s racism claims by meeting Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The monarch held meeting with the Nigerian President at a hotel in Dubai ahead of COP28 conference to discuss energy and the environment.

King Charles and Bola shook hands warmly, and when the President asked: “How are you?”

Also Read: Kate Middleton shares first public comments amid royal race row

The King while taking his seat said: “I’m all right very much, just about. Having had a rather ancient birthday recently recovering from the shock of that.”

It was King Charles first public comments since fresh controversy erupted over a royal race row after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame apparently disclosed names of the alleged royal racists.

Before heading to Dubai, King Charles spent time with global and Commonwealth indigenous leaders to hear about the role of using traditional knowledge, alongside scientific knowledge, to address the climate and nature crises.

