Brad Pitt believes his ex-wife Angelina Jolie knew Pax was writing a Father’s day post to humiliate him

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of making Pax write scathing Father’s Day post

Brad Pitt reportedly believes Angelina Jolie was behind their son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt’s scathing social media rant he posted on Father’s Day in 2020.



Recently, the post was leaked by a media outlet in which Pax called his father “a world class a**hole” and penned, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider close to the Hollywood star said that the heated rant “cut Brad to the bone.”

Following his separation from Jolie, Pitt found himself surrounded with a legal battle over his beloved Château Miraval, costing him millions of dollars to fight the battle.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt plans to remain silent as Angelina Jolie uses their kids to break him

“This has been going on for years,” the insider said, adding, “Angelina is trying to take him down once and for all by destroying the winery he built.”

“He’s standing firm in his fight, but anyone can see the wear and tear this is all having on him,” the source added.

To top it all off, Pitt suspects that Jolie knew what Pax was writing about him on his Instagram account and she did not stop him as she wanted to permanently destroy him.

“Brad will never underestimate the power of Angelina’s devious nature,” the insider commented, adding, “Brad suspects Pax would not have posted that without Angie’s knowledge and consent.”

“It seems she’s trying to turn the kids against him — and has been successful in the case of the older kids.”