Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the movie, speaks up on what will make him return to 'Spider-Man 4'

Photo Tom Holland reveals his only condition for returning to Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland, who is an American actor, weighs in on the possibility of him appearing again as Spider-Man, the web-slinging superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home hit cinemas in December of 2021, fans are eagerly anticipating a sequel to the movie.

However, Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the movie, has explicitly spoken up about his role in the upcoming movies.

In the newest confessional with Collider, the 27-year-old actor addresses that in spite of his “love” for the character, he might not reprise the role in the fourth Spider-Man movie.

The star mentioned that the reason for this is because he feels “very protective over Spiderman.”

Tom told the outlet, “I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.”

With that being said, Tom Holland also put forward his one condition for putting on the mask again and it is that it'll only happen if it is “worth the while.”

Before signing off, Marvel’s Peter Parker doubled down on the significance of his new rendition’s story by saying, “I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one."