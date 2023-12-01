 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian tells Kris Jenner life ‘isn’t about her’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed a boy named Rocky 'Thirteen' Barker on November 1

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 01, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian called her mom Kris Jenner out for being upset over her pregnancy announcement.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian expressed how happy she is for her sister and Travis Barker, “Kourtney and Trav have been trying to have a baby for so long, so the fact that Kourt is pregnant, I'm so, so, so happy that this happened for her.”

On the other side, the matriarch reveals she’s hurt over finding out from TV, "I thought I was being Punk'd and then I realized it was the ABC News. I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn't know she was going to announce it.”

Khloe discloses her mother’s sadness to Kourtney to which she says that “it's not about her.”

In her own confessional, the Poosh founder stated: "I just truly didn't think to invite them to the LA concert and didn't think that they would care to come. I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego. It's not about you.”

She further noted: "It was truly just our way to tell the world and it was just about me and Travis, not about anything else."

