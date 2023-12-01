Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl

Last week, Paris Hilton welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate, with her husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton expressed joy over a thoughtful gift she received from the Kardashians on Friday, following the birth of her daughter.



Last week, the socialite delighted her fans with heartwarming news on Thanksgiving and revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

She made the announcement by sharing an adorable snap of a pink baby outfit adorned with the name "London."

Following the exciting news, Paris took to her social media and shared that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sent an extravagant pink bouquet and a large stuffed unicorn for her baby girl, with a matching pink mane and collar.

This isn't the first time she has gushed over the Kardashians' gift-giving habit.

Back in October, Paris revealed the family's gift to her son Phoenix, whom she also welcomed via surrogate in January 2023.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, the reality star shared that it's also one of her favorite things at home which is placed at the entranceway.

“I have this giant life-size llama that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian sent for Phoenix when he was born," she had said, adding that whoever see it, assumes that "it’s real."