In 2019, Variety's series earned a Daytime Emmy Award and the series is nominated for a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award

Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena

Barbie star Margot Robbie and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy dominated the big screen throughout the summer season with their hit movies, creating what was being termed as "Barbenheimer" phenomena.

The duo who previously shook the entertainment world individually with their separate films, has joined forces this time to take the internet by storm.

According to Daily Mail, Cillian and Margot has been announced as one of the pairing for upcoming 19th season of Variety's Actor on Actor series.

The publication reported that four episodes will come out on PBS SoCal on January 11 from 8 to 10 pm, and encores will be shown on KCET and national public TV stations as well as the WORLD Channel with opportunity for viewers to stream at pbssocal.org and PBS app.

Variety revealed that the filmed conversations between the celebrity pairs will be aired on December 4, 2023.

Other celebrity pairs announced for Actor to Actor series, includes Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo and Jacob Elordi, and Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender.

In 2019, Variety's series earned a Daytime Emmy Award and the series is nominated for a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award.