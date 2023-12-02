Mad Max is a post-apocalyptic action film series created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy

Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently stunned his fans with a completely new look for his upcoming movie. The actor appeared unrecognizable as he showcased a huge moustache and bushy beard in his upcoming movie's trailer Mad Max.

The acclaimed actor has undergone an insane transformation to fully immerse himself into the character as he starred as Warlord Dementus, which follows the origins of Furiosa, being played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

According to the Mirror, the 40-year-old Thor star displayed long, scraggly shoulder-length hair, a long bushy beard and a huge moustache. The actor was made completely unrecognizable with a prosthetic nose.

Hemsworth described his character as a very violent, insane and brutal person who is born from wasteland, adding that his character has been birthed into space when it's kill or be killed.

The 12 Strong star continued, "Dementus learned this rule with an Iron fist," adding that there's a charisma associated to his character and it is manipulative charisma.

Chris is starring in the fourth installment of the franchise as the first three parts released in 19th century were led by Mel Gibson.