 
menu
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie

Mad Max is a post-apocalyptic action film series created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie
Chris Hemsworth appears completely unrecognizable in new Mad Max movie 

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently stunned his fans with a completely new look for his upcoming movie. The actor appeared unrecognizable as he showcased a huge moustache and bushy beard in his upcoming movie's trailer Mad Max.

The acclaimed actor has undergone an insane transformation to fully immerse himself into the character as he starred as Warlord Dementus, which follows the origins of Furiosa, being played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

According to the Mirror, the 40-year-old Thor star displayed long, scraggly shoulder-length hair, a long bushy beard and a huge moustache. The actor was made completely unrecognizable with a prosthetic nose.

Hemsworth described his character as a very violent, insane and brutal person who is born from wasteland, adding that his character has been birthed into space when it's kill or be killed.

The 12 Strong star continued, "Dementus learned this rule with an Iron fist," adding that there's a charisma associated to his character and it is manipulative charisma.

Mad Max is a post-apocalyptic action film series created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy. The story takes place in a desolate Australian wasteland where society is on the brink of war due to a global oil crisis.

Chris is starring in the fourth installment of the franchise as the first three parts released in 19th century were led by Mel Gibson. 

Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation
Lil Wayne former bodyguard files lawsuit over alleged 2021 altercation
Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties video
Dwayne Johnson opens up about balancing stardom, daddy duties
Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song video
Lana Del Rey serenades fans with stunning cover of John Denver's classic song
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Beyoncé drops surprise song 'My House' to celebrate Renaissance Tour movie debut
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Jamie Foxx sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy join forces for another Barbenheimer phenomena
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Rolling Stones celebrate 60 years with epic 2024 North America tour
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Jamie Lynn gives Britney Spears another reason for 'disappointment' after quitting?
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl video
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians’ gift to her baby girl
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
David Beckham expects big reward for his loyalty to Royal Family?
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Doja Cat pens apology to New Jersey crowd
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America
Kanye West, Bianca Censori don’t plan on returning to America