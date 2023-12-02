 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson supports daughter Princess Eugenie in ‘brilliant cause’

The group was co-founded by Princess Eugenie in 2017 with her childhood friend Julia de Boinville

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Sarah Ferguson has extended her support to daughter Princess Eugenie in ‘brilliant cause’.

Sarah took to Instagram and shared photos with daughters Eugenie and Beatrice after she joined the Princess for a charity bash earlier this week.

Posting the pictures, Prince Andrew’s former wife wrote in the caption “Modern slavery is affecting thousands of people across the UK, and there are an estimated 50 million people enslaved around the world.

“Co-Founded by my daughter Princess Eugenie and the wonderful Julia de Boinville, The Anti Slavery Collective needs our help to raise awareness and support. Join me as I stand with survivors and commit to learning more.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Brilliant cause and beautiful women.”

The Anti-Slavery Collective group was co-founded by Princess Eugenie in 2017 with her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

Earlier, Eugenie said: “There are 50 million people in slavery today. That could be someone on your doorstep. It could be someone in your local car wash, nail bar, care home, building site.”

