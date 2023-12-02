The group was co-founded by Princess Eugenie in 2017 with her childhood friend Julia de Boinville

Sarah Ferguson supports daughter Princess Eugenie in ‘brilliant cause’

Sarah Ferguson has extended her support to daughter Princess Eugenie in ‘brilliant cause’.



Sarah took to Instagram and shared photos with daughters Eugenie and Beatrice after she joined the Princess for a charity bash earlier this week.

Read More: Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release

Posting the pictures, Prince Andrew’s former wife wrote in the caption “Modern slavery is affecting thousands of people across the UK, and there are an estimated 50 million people enslaved around the world.

“Co-Founded by my daughter Princess Eugenie and the wonderful Julia de Boinville, The Anti Slavery Collective needs our help to raise awareness and support. Join me as I stand with survivors and commit to learning more.”



Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Brilliant cause and beautiful women.”

Also Read: Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles?

The Anti-Slavery Collective group was co-founded by Princess Eugenie in 2017 with her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

Earlier, Eugenie said: “There are 50 million people in slavery today. That could be someone on your doorstep. It could be someone in your local car wash, nail bar, care home, building site.”