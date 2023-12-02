 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable' in the industry

Anne Hathaway details how she could relate to her new character 'Rebecca' in the just-released movie 'Eileen'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Photo Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable in the industry
Photo Anne Hathaway claims she is ‘indispensable' in the industry

Anne Hathaway shuns the notion that human beings are replaceable during an interview with Extra, which is an American TV show.

The 41-year-old actress spilled the beans on her role in her new flick Eileen, a psychological thriller based on Ottessa Moshfegh's first novel.

The movie adaptation of the award-winning novel features Anne Hathaway as Rebecca, a glamorous prison counselor with a not-so-good side, along with Thomasin Mckenzie playing the protagonist Eileen Dunlop, a young secretary.

Kicking off the interview, Anne Hathaway admits that Rebecca from her project “likes being worshipped.”

Anne went on to mention that she felt “something fantastic and imperious” about her new character Rebecca.

The Devil Wears Prada actress then expressed how her time playing the supporting character was “so much fun.”

The star also touched on a recent interview with Porter in which she revealed that she was told at an early age that her career would end by the time she turned forty.

Nonetheless, Anne claimed before signing off, "The concept of human beings having a shelf life, there are eras in your life where you are somehow more valuable than other eras, I just don’t believe that."

Eileen was released for the audience on the 1st of December worldwide. 

