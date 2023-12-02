Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling’ to afford luxury lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling to make ends meet after their exit from the Royal Family

After being axed by Spotify, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have an ongoing Netflix deal which is enough to keep the roof over their heads, but not for supporting their lavish lifestyle.

According to a source, Harry has struggled financially since being cut off from his royal allowance in 2020, which was $5.6 million.

The Spotify and Netflix deals "provided a safety net" but now they're "back to scrambling to figure out how to pay the bills” as those deals fall apart, the source claimed.

The source also claimed that the prince ‘resents’ his brother as both of them spent their lives in service to the royal family, but he has not gained a financially secure future in return.

“Harry can’t help but resent his brother,” said the source, per OK!.

The source continued: “Harry has long accepted that he’s the ‘spare,’ but just like William, he also gave up a good part of his life in service to the royal family, and it seems unfair that he has nothing to show for it."

Endgame author Omid Scobie recently revealed details of The Sussexes financial affairs when they quit Royal duties in 2020, saying, “Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security.”

“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued.

“I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place," he speculated.