Saturday, December 02, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Suzanne Somers laid to rest wearing boots with a special message

Suzanne Somers died at the age of 76 after she lost her battle against cancer on October 17

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 02, 2023

File Footage

Suzanne Somers was finally laid to rest in a celebratory way as to pay an ode to her life.

The Three Company star, who died at the age of 76 on October 17, entered eternal life wearing customized Timberland boots, adorned with a phrase which reads “We Are One.”

A close friend highlighted the significance of the footwear and told Page Six its a gesture by her husband Alan Hamel.

“They loved to go hiking all the time, they loved the mountains. He at some point, he gave those to her and personalized them for her.”

Alan also wrote the words “In Love Forever” and “Twice a Day” with colorful writings.

Moreover, her family celebrated her life at Palm Springs, California where they bid farewell a with the theme of “Tequila & Tributes.”

The insider shared that there was an “hourlong program with videos of Suzanne singing, toasts from her family, montages of her career, a beautiful performance by her granddaughter Daisy, and family photos and memories.”

Guests were also given holiday candles with Suzanne’s fave scent, Floating Gardenia, as well as bracelets with a quote from the late actress.

