'House of the Dragon' is the prequel to HBO's blockbuster fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' and will be releasing soon

Photo 'House of the Dragon’ Season 2: Poster, Release Date and Trailer

Rhaenyra Targaryen will not hold back from burning down the house to prove herself worthy of being the ‘only heir’ of the Iron Throne in Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the superhit series Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for the streaming platform HBO.

About House of the Dragon Season 2

Season one of HBO’s House of the Dragon ended by turning two friends into foes, and so Season 2 of the series will revolve around the aftermath of this happening which is likely to cause a war between Rhaenyra and Alicent, who demand “eye for an eye” and “blood for blood.”

Poster of House of the Dragon Season 2

On Friday, HBO dropped two posters of the much-awaited season before confirming a 75-second-long first-look at the project.

The drama series, based on the novel Fire and Blood, is produced by Karen Wacker, Angus More Gordon, Alexis Raben and Kevin Lau.

Release Date of House of the Dragon Season 2

As per Variety, Season 2 of the series will be released in “early summer” 2024 for the audience worldwide.

Official trailer of House of the Dragon Season 2

The first teaser for House of the Dragon Season 2 has been released by HBO.



