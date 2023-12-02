Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez support Nicola Peltz’s huge career move

 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez are congratulating Nicola Peltz-Beckham on her directorial debut with 'Lola'

As Nicola Peltz Beckham makes her directorial debut with Lola, both Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez took to Instagram to congratulate.

The film stars Peltz Beckham in the titular role of Lola James, a nineteen-year-old girl who works day and night with the aim of saving enough money to get her younger brother Arlo (Luke David Blumm) out of their toxic home.

The filmmaker’s mother-in-law Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram story to congratulate her, and wrote, “So proud of you!!! Kisses” and tagged Peltz-Beckham.

Meanwhile, her best-friend Selena Gomez also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “So proud of you bb.”

Discussing her directorial debut, Peltz-Beckham, who also wrote the plot, said: “After this five-year labor of love, it’s such an honor to be able to work with Vertical to share Lola, a heartfelt story of generational trauma, perseverance and unconditional love. I have such respect and gratitude for the incredible cast and crew who I had the pleasure of being on this journey with. It takes a village and I love our village.”

Lola also stars Virginia Madsen, Luke David Blumm (Where the Crawdads Sing), Trevor Long (Ozark), Raven Goodwin (SMILF), Richie Merritt (Euphoria), and Will Peltz (The List).

