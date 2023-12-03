 
Meghan Markle 'dreaming' of becoming like 'mother-in-law Diana'

Meghan Markle is taking inspiration from Princess Diana in her life

Meghan Markle is seemingly trying to walk on the footsteps of Princess Diana via helping a Royal author.

The Duchess of Sussex, who allegedly passed on private information to ‘Endgame’ writer Omid Scobie, is ‘dreaming’ of becoming like her mother-in-law.

Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell writes for the Mail: "Meghan might have dreamed of being a new Diana. But she's nothing better than a cardboard cut-out of the late Princess."

“How did Scobie get the names of the 'royals racists' when they were in Meghan's 'private' letter to Charles?” she adds.

"Sources close to the Duchess have insisted neither she nor her entourage handed Scobie the letter. We can only speculate, therefore, how on earth he managed to get hold of it.

She then asks: "Is there no end to the Sussexes' quest for vengeance, to their endless trashing of the Royal Family?"

