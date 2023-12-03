Kate Winslet has just shed some light into what her chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Titanic’ looked like

Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills: 'Skinny, uncoordinated limbs'

Kate Winslet has just taken a trip down memory lane and recounted some of her most iconic movies with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic.

The star weighed in on everything during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

During the course of that conversation, the star broke down what it felt like to “click immediately” as well as feel a “magnetic chemistry.”

Recalling the moment they hit it off for the scenes, she said, “Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again.”

Recounting it all, she also added, “He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic.”

“And I remember thinking, 'Oh, this is gonna be fun. We're definitely gonna get along.' And we just really did. We just really did,” she also added.

For those unversed, the duo met for the Titanic, back in 1996 and played the main leads, Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson.

Later on into the conversation Winslet also went on to add, “He was then very, very smart, very, very curious. So he was really fascinated with the period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets.”

She also said, “That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

With all that history behind them, the duo have maintained a great friendship as well, so much so that “we'll always just make that call right away. There's no like, 'Hang on, I'll call you tomorrow'.”

“It's instant. And that's actually really something…if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it's really something,” she also added before signing off.