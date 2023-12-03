 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for first major event after ‘Endgame’

Queen Camilla will also join King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the major event after ‘Endgame’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for major event after ‘Endgame’
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for major event after ‘Endgame’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and others are set to gather for a glittering ceremony next week to show unity that they are “rising above” Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in Endgame.

The royals will reunite at Buckingham Palace and a charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Read More: Palace staff receives new orders after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

According to a report by Daily Express, the monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate will host an annual reception for 500 diplomats at the palace on Tuesday.

The Royal Family aides insisted it is “business as usual” next week.

The publication, citing insiders, said this week’s events will show the royals at their very best, “rising above” Scobie’s claims.

It will be the first reunion of senior royals after Scobie’s book made startling revelations about them.

Also Read: Kate Middleton is ‘true queen’ in waiting, royal fans react after ‘Endgame’ release

Even the Dutch edition of the Endgame disclosed the names of alleged royals in race row, and was pulled from the shelves immediately, with the publisher dismissing the incident as a translation error.

Princess Charlene’s move spills the truth on Prince Albert bond amid split rumors
Princess Charlene’s move spills the truth on Prince Albert bond amid split rumors
King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked video
King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’s racist royal revelation leaked
Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row
Dr Shola slams King Charles, royal family amid race row
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Omid Scobie a ‘financial’ hog in clapback for niece video
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Omid Scobie a ‘financial’ hog in clapback for niece
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about future in US after ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about future in US after ‘Endgame’
Hackers threaten Kate Middleton’s medical records video
Hackers threaten Kate Middleton’s medical records
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper makes major confession about character
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper makes major confession about character
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face first ‘real blow’ after 'Endgame' release
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face first ‘real blow’ after 'Endgame' release
Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills: 'Skinny, uncoordinated'
Kate Winslet recalls Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills: 'Skinny, uncoordinated'
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ his will to live
Ozzy Osbourne has ‘given up’ his will to live
Britney Spears dishes on birthday festivities after vet emergency
Britney Spears dishes on birthday festivities after vet emergency
Chrissy Teigen recalls ‘trippy’ reunion with late baby Jack: ‘I saw him’
Chrissy Teigen recalls ‘trippy’ reunion with late baby Jack: ‘I saw him’