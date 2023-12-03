King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for first major event after ‘Endgame’

Queen Camilla will also join King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the major event after ‘Endgame’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton set to reunite for major event after ‘Endgame’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and others are set to gather for a glittering ceremony next week to show unity that they are “rising above” Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in Endgame.



The royals will reunite at Buckingham Palace and a charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

According to a report by Daily Express, the monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate will host an annual reception for 500 diplomats at the palace on Tuesday.

The Royal Family aides insisted it is “business as usual” next week.

The publication, citing insiders, said this week’s events will show the royals at their very best, “rising above” Scobie’s claims.

It will be the first reunion of senior royals after Scobie’s book made startling revelations about them.

Even the Dutch edition of the Endgame disclosed the names of alleged royals in race row, and was pulled from the shelves immediately, with the publisher dismissing the incident as a translation error.