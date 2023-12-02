Prince William and Kate Middleton also ignored questions about Omid Scobie’s book 'Endgame and its aftermath

Palace staff receives new orders after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Firm have not yet reacted to Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in his book Endgame.



The staff at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have also been ordered not to fuel the fire over the book, according to a report by Daily Express.

Omid Scobie, royal expert and alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have made startling revelations in his book, released earlier this week.

Read More: Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row

Even, the Dutch version of the book allegedly named royals who discussed skin colour of Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

The book also claims about rift between King Charles and his elder son Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also ignored questions about Scobie’s book and its aftermath as the royal couple attended Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday.

Also Read: Will King Charles humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by removing royal titles?

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prince William’s close friends have dismissed claims of a rift between the monarch and the Prince of Wales.