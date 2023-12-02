 
Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday night

Kate Middleton is ‘true queen’ in waiting, royal fans react after ‘Endgame’ release

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received massive support from royal fans after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame allegedly revealed names of two members of the Firm in royal race row.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday night.

They also shared their video from the event on Instagram with caption, “What a show! A huge thanks to all the performers and everyone behind-the-scenes for making the #RoyalVarietyPerformance happen.

“The joy this evening brings reminds us why its continued support for the arts and entertainment industry is so important.”

Royal fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

One fan said, “Their Royal Highness looked so beautiful (as always!)” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Another said, “Gorgeous couple! Catherine is a true QUEEN in waiting. We love you both!!!”

“Catherine is amazing! Chin up girl and keep strong! Nobody believes the lies that are being said about you and we all love you!”, commented the third fan referring to Scobie’s claims.

The fourth said, “Full support from me. Everyone is behind you. Head high with your beautiful caring smile.”

