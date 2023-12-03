 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to break silence over royal race row

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not yet officially reacted to claims Omid Scobie made in 'Endgame' about the royal family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to break their silence over royal race row, a royal expert has claimed, saying it "won't last forever."

Speaking to GB News, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes the California-based royals will not stay "silent" on race row matter forever.

Read More: Royal experts react to first major blow to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after ‘Endgame’

Meghan Markle and Harry have not yet officially reacted to claims Omid Scobie made in his bombshell book about the royal family.

Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame allegedly has also disclosed the names of the royals in race row.

Fitzwilliams told GB News, "Montecito is staying silent at the moment, but this isn't likely necessarily to last forever.”

He explained Prince Harry had been slow in taking legal action in the past when he believed it was necessary.

The royal expert further said, "So it very much depends on what the Palace does. Also, it depends on how matters progress with this information.

Also Read: Kate Middleton mocked for ‘loving on’ Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Earlier, royal expert Rebecca English tweeted, "Re the royal race row story, The Daily Telegraph reports tonight that sources close to the Duchess of Sussex insist she had ‘never intended them to be publicly identified’ and that the letter ‘was not leaked to Mr Scobie by anyone in her camp’."

