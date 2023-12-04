Bianca Censori hints at a ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes

Kanye West’s current wife Bianca Censori implies at the secret behind her crippling marriage with her husband

Photo Bianca Censori hints at the ‘hidden truth’ amid marital woes

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seemingly hiding something about their marriage from the public.

The 28-year-old interior designer married the 46-year-old rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, last year in December. This news came out just after the crooner had finalized his divorce from the beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, who is the founder of SKIMS.

The couple, who is soon to finish their first year of marriage, had been in an on-off relationship since then.

Last month, they announced that they were taking a breather from each other, as per the findings of The Sun.

But in late November they were seen again in Dubai dancing to Kanye’s latest track Vultures, which is under fire for featuring anti-semitic lyrics.

Most recently, the couple was sighted at a high-end resort in Dubai, from where they reportedly have no intention of coming back to America.

Donning a gigantic hat to shade her face, the Australian model was papped along with her seemingly estranged husband Kanye enjoying a prolonged stroll in the metropolis of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai.



A body language expert named Inbaal Honigman from The Mirror has analyzed these captures and probed a “big question” about the couple’s espousal which reads as "what does Bianca know and not tell?"

This comes from the duo being “lockstepped” throughout their walk.

In his conclusive remarks, Honigman addressed, “A couple walking in lockstep suggest that they have similar goals and aspirations, and this is a good sign for the married couple.”